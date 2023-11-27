L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $182.60. 396,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $180.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.