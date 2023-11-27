L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,054 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,205. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AN

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.