L2 Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

