L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 122,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,782,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 119.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,486,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
