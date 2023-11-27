L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $274.56. 6,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day moving average is $255.53.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

