L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 838 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $274.56. 6,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day moving average is $255.53.

Carlisle Companies last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

