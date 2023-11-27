L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

UBER stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,399,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

