L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 144,257 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 180,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 264,877 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 396,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,239,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

