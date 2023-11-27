L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.10

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 59457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

