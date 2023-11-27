Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord Sells 1,846 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $12.97 on Monday, hitting $730.47. The stock had a trading volume of 291,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.43. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $730.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

