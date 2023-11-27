Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.93 and last traded at $163.10. Approximately 50,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 143,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.65.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

