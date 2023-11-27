Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.