Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 173.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.