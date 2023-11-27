Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Global-e Online Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.