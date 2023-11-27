Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Global-e Online Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.34.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
