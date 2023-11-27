Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,859 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,174. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

