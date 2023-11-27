Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,778 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in National Beverage in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

