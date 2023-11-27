Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $431.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.56 and a 200 day moving average of $383.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

