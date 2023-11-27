Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.