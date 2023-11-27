Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

