Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $267,000 Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTF opened at $6.16 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

