Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in General American Investors by 8,939.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at General American Investors

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,745.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,131 shares of company stock worth $155,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

