Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $265,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

