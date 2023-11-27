Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $287,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

