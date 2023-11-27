Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $288,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.93 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

