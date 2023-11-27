Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $318,000 in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

