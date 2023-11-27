Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,211 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.58 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

