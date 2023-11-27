Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 143 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $111.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

