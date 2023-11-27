Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,841 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 14.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.30 and a 200-day moving average of 14.94. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 17.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

