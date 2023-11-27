Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.05 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

