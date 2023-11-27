Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,743 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FRT opened at $92.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

