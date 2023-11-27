Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 27,800 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.30% of Northern Technologies International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $10.70 on Monday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

