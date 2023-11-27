Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,151 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,151 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 561,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 133,732 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,882 shares of company stock worth $3,129,484 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

AKAM stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.