Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 10,706 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after acquiring an additional 414,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,830,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $170.65 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

