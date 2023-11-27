Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,787 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

