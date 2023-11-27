Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.