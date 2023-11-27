Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Give up the OPEC fight with these 3 stocks, Buffett-certified
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Investors could clean up with Bath & Body Works stock at $30
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Web security powerhouse Cloudflare inches closer to a breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.