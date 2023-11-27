Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 34.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

PowerFleet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

