Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.70. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 93,599 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

