Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Down 13.6%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 118,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 82,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 14.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00. In other news, Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 90,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$67,500.00. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 29,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00. Insiders own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

