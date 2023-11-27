Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Trading 3.2% Higher

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 129,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 707,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.