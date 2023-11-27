LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in LianBio were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LianBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio Stock Performance

LianBio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,731. LianBio has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.12.

About LianBio

(Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.