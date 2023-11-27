Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Holdings Decreased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder makes up approximately 2.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Light & Wonder worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,360. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

