Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.67

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $714.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

