Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 452,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,584,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

