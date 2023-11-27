LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Up 3.8%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.78. 374,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 453,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 882.58 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.