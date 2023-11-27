Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.16. Livent shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1,085,577 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Livent by 36.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Livent by 50.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Livent by 75.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Livent by 31.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

