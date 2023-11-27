Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.09 on Monday, reaching $445.92. 526,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,103. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.72.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

