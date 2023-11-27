Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.40

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 516213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,372,000 after acquiring an additional 228,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

