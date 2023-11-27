LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $220.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.75), with a volume of 47392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £228.76 million, a PE ratio of -349.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,692.31%.

In other LSL Property Services news, insider David Barral bought 48,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £119,245.84 ($149,187.84). Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

