Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Lucid Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 3,703,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,899,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

