Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

