Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook Holdings (International)
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.