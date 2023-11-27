Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 4,273,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,298,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.